Bulldogs blank ULM, 5-0
Thu, 04/18/2019
MONROE — The No. 21 Louisiana Tech baseball team saw five pitchers combine for the team’s second shutout of the season, as the Bulldogs defeated the ULM Warhawks 5-0 on Tuesday evening from Warhawk Field.
Tech (25-11) got back to its winning ways, splitting the two-game season series with the Warhawks (15-21), while improving to 11-4 on the road this season. The win marked head coach Lane Burroughs’ 100th while in charge of the Bulldog program. At 100-51, Burroughs becomes the quickest Tech head baseball coach to reach the 100-win plateau.
