  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters down GSU

Submitted by admin on Thu, 04/18/2019 - 11:14am
in
Leader Sports Service

Marilyn Rizzato homered and Lindsay Edwards drove in three more runs to lead Louisiana Tech to a 10-2 run rule victory over Grambling State Tuesday night at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Rizzato blasted her fifth home run of the season — a two-run shot to left field — in the bottom of the second and Edwards recorded run-scoring doubles in the fifth and sixth innings as the Lady Techsters (35-10) scored the final eight runs of the game.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share