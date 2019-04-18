› Home ›
Lady Techsters down GSU
Submitted by admin on Thu, 04/18/2019 - 11:14am
in
Leader Sports Service
Marilyn Rizzato homered and Lindsay Edwards drove in three more runs to lead Louisiana Tech to a 10-2 run rule victory over Grambling State Tuesday night at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Rizzato blasted her fifth home run of the season — a two-run shot to left field — in the bottom of the second and Edwards recorded run-scoring doubles in the fifth and sixth innings as the Lady Techsters (35-10) scored the final eight runs of the game.
