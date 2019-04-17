› Home ›
Bulldogs wrap up spring workouts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 8:33am
in
T. Scott Boatright
While Mother Nature’s weekend blitz on Lincoln Parish caused the cancellation of Saturday’s scheduled Louisiana Tech spring football game, that doesn’t mean head coach Skip Holtz feels it’s been an unproductive session of offseason workouts for his Bulldogs.
In fact, Holtz said following Monday’s final spring practice that he feels it’s been the best spring since he took over the Bulldogs.
