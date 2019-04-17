  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cedar Creek advances to Div. IV quarterfinals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 8:28am
in
Andrew Bell
softball.jpg
Left: Cedar Creek’s Linzie McAdams (foreground) fires a ball to first base as head coach Julie Riser (left) and the Lady Cougars reserves look on Monday. Right: Cedar Creek freshman second baseman Sarah Adams patiently eyed a pop-up into her glove on Monday.

The two-time defending state champion Lady Cougars made their roar heard ’round the state of Louisiana Monday evening, as they defeated False River 10-0 in six innings at The Wood Yard.

A No. 3 seed in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Division IV playoffs, Cedar Creek (18-9) took an inning to get going against the 14th-seeded Gators (7-18), the team Cedar Creek defeated for last year’s Division IV title.

But once the defending state champions took off, they didn’t look back.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share