› Home ›
Cedar Creek advances to Div. IV quarterfinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 8:28am
in
Andrew Bell
The two-time defending state champion Lady Cougars made their roar heard ’round the state of Louisiana Monday evening, as they defeated False River 10-0 in six innings at The Wood Yard.
A No. 3 seed in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Division IV playoffs, Cedar Creek (18-9) took an inning to get going against the 14th-seeded Gators (7-18), the team Cedar Creek defeated for last year’s Division IV title.
But once the defending state champions took off, they didn’t look back.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos