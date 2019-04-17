› Home ›
Tech’s Bracey named second-team all-state selection
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 8:23am
GSU’s Smith Jr. earns honorable mention while Ruston native Larry Cordaro named La. Coach of Year
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech junior guard DeQuan Bracey earned second team honors while Grambling State’s Ivy Smith Jr. earned honorable mention on the 2019 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Men’s College Basketball Team.
Coach of the Year is Ruston native Larry Cordaro (see today’s editorial on page 4 for more on that story).
Tremont Waters of LSU was tabbed the Men’s Player of the Year, while Daishon Smith of Louisiana-Monroe earned Newcomer of the Year honors and LSU’s Naz Reid garnered Freshman of the Year honors.
