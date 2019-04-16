› Home ›
Nick Saban to appear at GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/16/2019 - 9:03am
in
Town Hall part of ‘Legacy Keepers: Preserving the Eddie Robinson Playbook’ series
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — A winning year continues for Grambling’s Department of Athletics and the Eddie G. Robinson Museum.
In the wake of former Eddie Robinson Award winner Urban Myer’s March 21 appearance at GSU the inaugural guest speaker for the “Legacy Keepers: Preserving the Eddie Robinson Playbook,” the university’s athletics department announced Monday that “A Town Hall with Coach Nick Saban” has been scheduled for noon on May 7 at the Robinson Museum.
