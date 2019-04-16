  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Nick Saban to appear at GSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/16/2019 - 9:03am
Town Hall part of ‘Legacy Keepers: Preserving the Eddie Robinson Playbook’ series
T. Scott Boatright
Photo courtesy University of Alabama Athletics - Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban (center, with his hands on his hips) won the the Eddie Robinson Award in 2003 (while at LSU) and in 2008 (while leading the Crimson Tide).

GRAMBLING — A winning year continues for Grambling’s Department of Athletics and the Eddie G. Robinson Museum.

In the wake of former Eddie Robinson Award winner Urban Myer’s March 21 appearance at GSU the inaugural guest speaker for the “Legacy Keepers: Preserving the Eddie Robinson Playbook,” the university’s athletics department announced Monday that “A Town Hall with Coach Nick Saban” has been scheduled for noon on May 7 at the Robinson Museum.

