Offense wins Grambling State Spring Game

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/16/2019 - 9:02am
Andrew Bell
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau - Grambling freshman Keilon Elder fires through a hole during Friday’s Black and Gold Spring Game.

GRAMBLING —After a dominating start by the Grambling State defense, the Tiger offense had the resolve to claw back from a 19-point deficit to take a Black and Gold Spring Game victory by a score of 49-44 Friday afternoon at Eddie G Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Wearing bright gold jerseys, the GSU offense overcame a turnover-filled first half (after the defense snatched four takeaways from their grasp) by responding with four second half touchdowns to take home bragging rights as spring workouts came to an end.

