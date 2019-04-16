› Home ›
CHS advances in Class B softball playoffs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/16/2019 - 9:00am
CHOUDRANT — Lena Johnson and Olivia Hennen knocked in four runs each as seventh-seeded Choudrant crushed No. 25 seed Kenner Discovery Health and Science School 17-0 in three innings Friday night at the CHS field.
That win propels the Lady Aggies into a second round Class B playoff game to be played at home at 5 p.m. today against 10th-seeded Weston.
Hennen, a signee to play collegiately at LSU-Eunice, hit a triple and home run and scored three runs while Johnson also had two hits — a double and a single.
