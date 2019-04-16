› Home ›
Former Dunkin’ Dog to be honored by LABC
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/16/2019 - 8:59am
in
Leader Sports Service
For the second straight year, a Bulldog will join some elite company as the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Monday that Lonnie Cooper will be inducted into the 2019 Louisiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Cooper’s induction will be held in conjunction with the LABC’s 45th Annual Awards Banquet on May 4.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos