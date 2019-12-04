  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Parish 4-H Archery team results

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 5:28pm
Leader Sports Service
Top: Pictured from left to right are the Lincoln Parish 4-H Archery national competition shooters: AJ Ward, Johnathan Manning and Thomas Singleton. Bottom: Pictured from left to right are on the back row are AJ Ward, Brendan Hood, Ian Starks, Jonathan Manning, Hunter Singleton and Thomas Singleton. On the middle row are McKenzie Jones, Luke Wisterman, Nate Meyers, Allison Johnson, Olivia Moran, Katie Echols. On the front row are Gracie Jones, Olivia Starks, Garrett Downen, Bo Collinsworth, Violet Stockton and Amanda Croxton.

Northern Shooting Sports Regional Archery Competition Results:

FITA: Sr. Compound: Ian Starks and Jeb White qualified for State. Senior Genesis: Jessica Johnston placed 10th and Amanda Croxton qualified for State. Recurve: Nate Meyers got fourth place. Jr. Compound: Allison Johnson 10th, Bo Colingsworth eighth, Olivia Moran sixth, Hunter Singleton fifth, and Garrett Downen qualified for state.

3-D: Junior Compound Open: Allison Johnson eighth, Bo Collinsworth seventh
Junior Compound Limited: Hunter Singleton seventh, Garrett Downen fifth.

