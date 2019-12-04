› Home ›
Lincoln Parish 4-H Archery team results
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 5:28pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Northern Shooting Sports Regional Archery Competition Results:
FITA: Sr. Compound: Ian Starks and Jeb White qualified for State. Senior Genesis: Jessica Johnston placed 10th and Amanda Croxton qualified for State. Recurve: Nate Meyers got fourth place. Jr. Compound: Allison Johnson 10th, Bo Colingsworth eighth, Olivia Moran sixth, Hunter Singleton fifth, and Garrett Downen qualified for state.
3-D: Junior Compound Open: Allison Johnson eighth, Bo Collinsworth seventh
Junior Compound Limited: Hunter Singleton seventh, Garrett Downen fifth.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos