› Home ›
Culture shock for Tech volleyball’s Zucco
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 5:25pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Ruston is a far cry from the big city lights and casinos that make up Reno, Nevada.
So when Louisiana Tech freshman Alyssa Zucco made the decision to come south to play volleyball for the Lady Techsters, it was a bit of a culture change.
But Alyssa will be the first to say it’s one that she desired.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos