› Home ›
Lincoln Parish doubles up
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 5:06pm
in
Tech’s Anthony, GSU’s Hill named to Women’s All-State team
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech’s Kierra Anthony and Grambling State’s Shakyla Hill proved they were two of the better women’s basketball players in the country this season.
There was no question about the state.
So it was no surprise that both have been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team.
Player-of-the-Year runner-up Anthony ranked in the top five in the nation with 23.4 points per game.
Hill was also a first-team selection after averaging 18.9 points per game and earning Player of the Year honors in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos