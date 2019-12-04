› Home ›
Ruston blanks Natchitoches-Central
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 5:02pm
Ruston High School’s Landon Foster made this diving catch on Thursday as the Bearcats grabbed a 10-0 District 2-5A win over Natchitoches-Central.
