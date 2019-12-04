  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters’ Stahly honored

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 5:01pm
in
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech senior Taylor Stahly picked up another honor on Wednesday as she joined 13 other Conference USA student-athletes in earning the Air Force Reserve C-USA Winter Spirit of Service Award.

The award is designed to recognize the community service efforts of the league’s top student-athletes, based upon significant community service, good academic standing and participation in their elected sport. Stahly was named third team Google Cloud Academic All-American presented by CoSIDA in March and is a two-time C-USA All-Academic Team selection.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share