› Home ›
Techsters’ Stahly honored
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 5:01pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech senior Taylor Stahly picked up another honor on Wednesday as she joined 13 other Conference USA student-athletes in earning the Air Force Reserve C-USA Winter Spirit of Service Award.
The award is designed to recognize the community service efforts of the league’s top student-athletes, based upon significant community service, good academic standing and participation in their elected sport. Stahly was named third team Google Cloud Academic All-American presented by CoSIDA in March and is a two-time C-USA All-Academic Team selection.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos