Two Johnsons: Hannah and Hanna both serious hunters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 4:29pm
Glynn Harris
Hannah Johnson is my granddaughter. She grew up with that last name until she married Shane Arceneault a couple years ago.
Hannah is a serious hunter. She has downed several nice bucks, a big gobbler and bunch of squirrels. She also uses her bow to take carp and garfish. While a full-blown lady, she is very serious when pulling on her camo, grabbing her gun and heading to the outdoors with her dad to waylay some critter.
