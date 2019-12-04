  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men looking to get offensive

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:56am
Grambling to play spring football game this afternoon
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Grambling State head football coach Broderick Fobbs will watch his Tigers play their annual spring football game at 3:30 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Most eyes will be on the offense as Grambling State University holds its annual Spring Football Game at 3:30 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

The game was originally slated to be played at noon Saturday but was moved up due to predicted stormy weather.

It’s no secret that Grambling’s offense was inconsistent at times last season, but the Tigers hope things will improve this season under new offensive coordinator Mark Orlando.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

