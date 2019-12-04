› Home ›
G-Men looking to get offensive
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:56am
Grambling to play spring football game this afternoon
T. Scott Boatright
Most eyes will be on the offense as Grambling State University holds its annual Spring Football Game at 3:30 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
The game was originally slated to be played at noon Saturday but was moved up due to predicted stormy weather.
It’s no secret that Grambling’s offense was inconsistent at times last season, but the Tigers hope things will improve this season under new offensive coordinator Mark Orlando.
