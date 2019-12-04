› Home ›
Softball set for first playoff pitch
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:55am
Five parish teams to start postseason play
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek, the defending two-time Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV state champion, is the highest seeded of the five Lincoln Parish teams heading to postseason play.
Other parish teams announced by the LHSAA on Wednesday to be moving on to the playoffs are Ruston, Lincoln Preparatory School, Choudrant and Simsboro.
The Lady Cougars are seeded third in Division IV behind top-seeded (and District 2-1A rival) Ouachita Christian and second-seeded Catholic Pointe Coupee.
