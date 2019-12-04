  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Softball set for first playoff pitch

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:55am
Five parish teams to start postseason play
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Pitcher Lauren Menzina and the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars are the highest-seeded team in Lincoln Parish at No. 3 in Division IV and will begin playoff action on Monday at home against False River.

Cedar Creek, the defending two-time Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV state champion, is the highest seeded of the five Lincoln Parish teams heading to postseason play.

Other parish teams announced by the LHSAA on Wednesday to be moving on to the playoffs are Ruston, Lincoln Preparatory School, Choudrant and Simsboro.

The Lady Cougars are seeded third in Division IV behind top-seeded (and District 2-1A rival) Ouachita Christian and second-seeded Catholic Pointe Coupee.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

