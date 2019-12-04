› Home ›
Lady Techsters to host UTSA in softball showdown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:53am
Leader Sports Service
This weekend’s series between Louisiana Tech and UTEP has an interesting background to it.
The Lady Techsters (31-10, 10-2 C-USA) enter the weekend tied for first place in the league standings at the midway point of conference play. UTEP (11-26, 4-8) is in a battle to qualify for the conference tournament in Birmingham at the end of the year.
Based on past history, throw the records out of the window when these two teams meet.
