Grambling calls audible

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 8:31am
Spring Football Game shifted up to Friday afternoon
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State University Head Coach Broderick Fobbs, left, has moved the GSU Spring Football Game to 3:30 p.m. Friday because of expected severe weather in Lincoln Parish on Saturday.

GRAMBLING — Looking to escape Mother Nature’s blitz, Grambling State has made a change in its spring football schedule.

Head coach Broderick Fobbs announced Wednesday that the annual Grambling Spring Football Game has been moved up to 3:30 p.m. Friday because of potentially severe thunderstorms expected to roar through Lincoln Parish on Saturday.

Fobbs said he and his coaching staff have continued to track the latest upcoming weather forecasts for the weekend before calling an audible on the game day and start time.

