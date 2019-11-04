› Home ›
Grambling calls audible
Thu, 04/11/2019 - 8:31am
Spring Football Game shifted up to Friday afternoon
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Looking to escape Mother Nature’s blitz, Grambling State has made a change in its spring football schedule.
Head coach Broderick Fobbs announced Wednesday that the annual Grambling Spring Football Game has been moved up to 3:30 p.m. Friday because of potentially severe thunderstorms expected to roar through Lincoln Parish on Saturday.
Fobbs said he and his coaching staff have continued to track the latest upcoming weather forecasts for the weekend before calling an audible on the game day and start time.
