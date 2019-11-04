› Home ›
Tech softball changes schedule
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 8:30am
Leader Sports Service
Due to the forecast calling for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, Louisiana Tech and Texas-El Paso have revised their schedule for this weekend’s three-game series at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
UTEP is arriving in Ruston on Thursday night, which gives the two teams the ability to adjust the schedule to have the best chances of getting all three games in this weekend.
