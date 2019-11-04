› Home ›
Bearcats race past Delhi Charter
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 8:30am
in
Ruston High School pushed its record to 19-7 on the season Tuesday as the Bearcats defeated Delhi Charter 12-2 at the RHS Baseball Complex. The Bearcats are next slated to play host to Natchitoches Central at home in a District 2-5A contest beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. Pictured above: Ruston’s Eric Outley was all smiles as he rounded third base and headed home for an inside-the-park home run in Tuesday’s win over the Gators.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos