Comeback kings: Virginia takes men’s title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 8:38am
A year after historic loss, Cavaliers rally back to beat Texas Tech
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It was an easy question to ask, even if the answer was tough to absorb.
“Why?”
It dogged Virginia for a year and three weeks — following the Cavaliers through sweat-soaked practices, hostile arenas up and down the East Coast, on talk radio and pundit-driven TV, and in their own, doubt-filled, uncertain minds.
The only truly satisfying answer to “Why?” came Monday night — and with the confetti falling and the nets dangling around their necks, it all seemed so clear.
