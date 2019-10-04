  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats strong at L.J. ‘Hoss’ Garrett Relays

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 8:37am
T. Scott Boatright
Left: Ruston freshman Jada Williams set a school record with a mark of 55.81 in the Girls 800m run at the L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Relays on Friday. Right: Ruston pole vaulter Jackson Brashear set a personal record at the meet with a vault of 14-00.00.

Freshman Jada Williams breaking the school record in the Girls 400m Run with a time of 55.81 and the boys 1,600m Relay Team taking the state lead with a time of 3:19 were two of the top highlights for Ruston High School at the L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Relays.

Held Friday on the L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Track, the relays featured the competition between the host Bearcats boys and girls track and field teams along with teams from are Byrd, Carroll, Darbonne Woods, Doyline, Natchitoches Central, Pineville, Rayville, Captain Shreve, Winnfield, Wossman and Union Parish.

