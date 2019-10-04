› Home ›
Bearcats strong at L.J. ‘Hoss’ Garrett Relays
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 8:37am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Freshman Jada Williams breaking the school record in the Girls 400m Run with a time of 55.81 and the boys 1,600m Relay Team taking the state lead with a time of 3:19 were two of the top highlights for Ruston High School at the L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Relays.
Held Friday on the L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Track, the relays featured the competition between the host Bearcats boys and girls track and field teams along with teams from are Byrd, Carroll, Darbonne Woods, Doyline, Natchitoches Central, Pineville, Rayville, Captain Shreve, Winnfield, Wossman and Union Parish.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos