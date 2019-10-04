› Home ›
Weatherspoon to be inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 8:29am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Hall of Fame inductions are nothing new for former Louisiana Tech Kodak All-American and head coach as well as WNBA All-Star Teresa Weatherspoon.
But T’Spoon’s latest honor is her biggest yet.
Weatherspoon will be part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 that was announced Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the site of this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four.
