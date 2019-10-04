  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Former Techsters coach Tyler Summitt back in news

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 8:24am
T. Scott Boatright

Last weekend, as Kim Mulkey was leading the Baylor Lady Bears to a national championship and Teresa Weatherspoon was announced as a Nasmith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, another big name with ties to Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters basketball was making news, too.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

