Hill HBCU Player of Year again
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/09/2019 - 8:21am
T. Scott Boatright
For a second straight year, Grambling State University senior guard Shakyla Hill was named the BOXTOROW National Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Mondya.
It marks the third straight year Hill has been named to a BOXTOROW All-America Team.
Hill led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring (18.9 ppg), assists (6.3), and steals (4.6) and was the only player in the top 10 in the SWAC in scoring, rebounding (7.6 rebounds per game, 2nd), assists, steals, and field goal percentage (.423, 4th).
