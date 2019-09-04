› Home ›
Mulkey leading LSU men a possibility?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/09/2019 - 8:18am
T. Scott Boatright
From pigtails to Tiger tales — why not?
Kim Mulkey was the pigtailed point guard on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters squad that won the national championship in the first year of the NCAA era.
Then Mulkey was an assistant coach when Louisiana Tech won the 1988 championship.
In 2000, Mulkey took over a Baylor program that never had any national relevance, and she turned it into a Big 12 powerhouse, winning her first national championship as head coach. Baylor has won or tied for the Big 12 regular-season title the past nine years and is regularly in the mix for the Final Four.
