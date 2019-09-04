› Home ›
Techsters to host ULM in softball
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/09/2019 - 8:17am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech puts its eight-game winning streak on the line when the Lady Techsters host Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Tech (30-9) is coming off a three-game Conference USA sweep over Charlotte and hasn’t lost since falling to North Texas on March 24. The Lady Techsters have outscored their opponents 81-30 during the eight-game winning streak, which started with a 10-5 victory over ULM in Monroe.
