Diamond ’Dogs complete second C-USA sweep
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/09/2019 - 8:16am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team swept its second consecutive Conference USA series on Sunday afternoon, defeating the visiting UTSA Roadrunners, 6-3, at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Tech (21-10, 8-4 C-USA) clinched its third straight league series win, while capping off an eight-game home stand with a 7-1 record. The Bulldogs have now won 10 of their last 12 games and seven consecutive wins over conference foes.
“That was a good ball club that we beat this weekend,” said Tech head coach Lane Burroughs.
