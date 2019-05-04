  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats basketball looks to Bond

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 5:30pm
Former Dunkin ’Dog moves from Weston to Ruston’s boys hoops team
T. Scott Boatright
Ryan Bond talks to the Ruston High School boys basketball team Friday afternoon after being announced as new head coach of the Bearcats.

Looking to turn around a boys basketball program that has struggled in recent years, Ruston High School on Friday afternoon tabbed Weston High School head coach Ryan Bond to take charge of the Bearcats.

Bond was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year for Class B after leading his team to a 33-8 record and the state semifinals.

