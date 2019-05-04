› Home ›
Bearcats basketball looks to Bond
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 5:30pm
Former Dunkin ’Dog moves from Weston to Ruston’s boys hoops team
T. Scott Boatright
Looking to turn around a boys basketball program that has struggled in recent years, Ruston High School on Friday afternoon tabbed Weston High School head coach Ryan Bond to take charge of the Bearcats.
Bond was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year for Class B after leading his team to a 33-8 record and the state semifinals.
