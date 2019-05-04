› Home ›
Louisiana Tech golfers competing at Clemson
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 5:27pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Fresh off a first place finish at Monday’s Jerry Weeks Match Play event, Louisiana Tech’s golf team returned to action this weekend as the Bulldogs travel to South Carolina to compete in the 2019 Clemson Invitational hosted by the Clemson Tigers beginning on Friday.
The fourth annual Clemson Invitational teed off with a shotgun start on Friday afternoon at the par 72, 7,103-yard golf course at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, South Carolina.
The Bulldogs will play 54 holes over the course of the weekend with 18 holes slated for each day.
