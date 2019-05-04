  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU’s Smith named HBCU All-American

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 5:26pm
in
011619 GSU Smith C.jpg
Grambling State junior guard Ivy Smith, Jr. averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during the 2018-19 season.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University junior guard Ivy Smith, Jr. was named to the BOXTOROW 11th Annual Division I Men’s Basketball All-American Second Team on Thursday.

Smith, an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference Second Team selection, played in 32 of Grambling State’s 34 games this season. He averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals, while playing 32.0 minutes. He shot 40.5 percent from the floor and 81.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share