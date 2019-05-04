› Home ›
GSU’s Smith named HBCU All-American
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 5:26pm
in
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University junior guard Ivy Smith, Jr. was named to the BOXTOROW 11th Annual Division I Men’s Basketball All-American Second Team on Thursday.
Smith, an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference Second Team selection, played in 32 of Grambling State’s 34 games this season. He averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals, while playing 32.0 minutes. He shot 40.5 percent from the floor and 81.9 percent from the free-throw line.
