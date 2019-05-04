› Home ›
Turkoly named finalist for Senior CLASS Award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 5:25pm
in
Leader Sports Service
People around Louisiana Tech and Conference USA have known about Lady Techster softball outfielder Morgan Turkoly for four years.
Now the nation is taking notice.
Turkoly, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year, has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award, joining a list of the Who’s Who of the elite in college softball.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos