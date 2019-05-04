  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Turkoly named finalist for Senior CLASS Award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 5:25pm
Leader Sports Service
040317 Tech SB Turkoly C.jpg
Louisiana Morgan Turholy is one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award.

People around Louisiana Tech and Conference USA have known about Lady Techster softball outfielder Morgan Turkoly for four years.

Now the nation is taking notice.

Turkoly, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year, has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award, joining a list of the Who’s Who of the elite in college softball.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

