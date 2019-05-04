› Home ›
Mulkey tabbed Women’s Coach of Year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 5:23pm
in
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Former Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters star player and assistant coach Kim Mulkey was honored Thursday, as the AP coach of the year award for the second time.
She has led top-ranked Baylor to a 35-1 record and helped the Lady Bears reach the Final Four for the first time since 2012. That was when Mulkey won the coach of the year, leading Baylor to a 40-0 record and the national championship.
Mulkey received 17 votes while Wes Moore of North Carolina State and Vic Schaefer of Mississippi State each received five and Bluder one.
