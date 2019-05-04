› Home ›
Softball slugfest: Techsters outlast GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:22am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — In a Lincoln Parish college softball slugfest, Louisiana Tech survived a mid-game standing 8 count to rally back for a 9-5 win at Grambling State on Wednesday.
Tech’s Jazlyn Crowder recorded a career-high six runs batted in and hit the game-winning grand slam in the sixth inning while pitcher Preslee Gallaway struck out eight batters over the final three innings to secure the win for the Techsters.
It was the fifth straight win for Tech, but it certainly didn’t come easily.
