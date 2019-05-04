  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Softball slugfest: Techsters outlast GSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:22am
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State’s Asli Strozier slides safely into second base as Louisiana Tech’s Kimmie Atienza looks on during the Lady Techsters’ 9-5 win over the Lady Tigers on Wednesday.

GRAMBLING — In a Lincoln Parish college softball slugfest, Louisiana Tech survived a mid-game standing 8 count to rally back for a 9-5 win at Grambling State on Wednesday.

Tech’s Jazlyn Crowder recorded a career-high six runs batted in and hit the game-winning grand slam in the sixth inning while pitcher Preslee Gallaway struck out eight batters over the final three innings to secure the win for the Techsters.

It was the fifth straight win for Tech, but it certainly didn’t come easily.

