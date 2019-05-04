  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech to host Jim Mize Track and Field Meet this weekend

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:21am
T. Scott Boatright
Hurdler Tre’ Williams will be one of the student athletes competing for Louisiana Tech at this weekend’s Jim Mize Track and Field meet.

After a one-year hiatus, Louisiana Tech’s track and field teams are gearing up to host the 2019 Jim Mize Invitational this Friday and Saturday at the Jim Mize Track and Field Facility in Ruston.

The meet is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. today with field events, while the running events are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule begins at 10 a.m. and will run throughout the day until the final event set for 4:40 p.m.

