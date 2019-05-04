› Home ›
Tech to host Jim Mize Track and Field Meet this weekend
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:21am
in
T. Scott Boatright
After a one-year hiatus, Louisiana Tech’s track and field teams are gearing up to host the 2019 Jim Mize Invitational this Friday and Saturday at the Jim Mize Track and Field Facility in Ruston.
The meet is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. today with field events, while the running events are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule begins at 10 a.m. and will run throughout the day until the final event set for 4:40 p.m.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos