Diamond ’Dogs use home run parade to power past McNeese State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:19am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team received two home runs each from both junior centerfielder Parker Bates and sophomore left fielder Steele Netterville en route to a 10-4 victory over the visiting McNeese State Cowboys on Wednesday evening on J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
“It was good to see our guys come out and put up a six spot there in the first,” said Tech head coach Lane Burroughs.
