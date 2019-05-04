  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs use home run parade to power past McNeese State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:19am
in
Leader Sports Service
040519 Tech Netterville.jpg
Louisiana Tech’s Steele Netterville (11) tips his batting helmet as teammates congratulate him for one of the two home runs he hit against McNeese State on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Tech baseball team received two home runs each from both junior centerfielder Parker Bates and sophomore left fielder Steele Netterville en route to a 10-4 victory over the visiting McNeese State Cowboys on Wednesday evening on J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

“It was good to see our guys come out and put up a six spot there in the first,” said Tech head coach Lane Burroughs.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share