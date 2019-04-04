  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech focused on football culture during workouts

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/04/2019 - 9:46am
T. Scott Boatright
Senior linebacker Conner Taylor (2) helps make a stop while offensive lineman Joshua Mote (64) moves in to try and make a block during a recent Louisiana Tech football practice.

The word “culture” refers to the customs, arts, social institutions, and achievements of a particular nation, people, or other social group.

It works for a football team, too.

And as Louisiana Tech continues workouts in preparation for its April 14 spring football game, head coach Skip Holtz finds himself pleased with the culture he’s seeing in his Bulldogs.

