Tech focused on football culture during workouts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/04/2019 - 9:46am
T. Scott Boatright
The word “culture” refers to the customs, arts, social institutions, and achievements of a particular nation, people, or other social group.
It works for a football team, too.
And as Louisiana Tech continues workouts in preparation for its April 14 spring football game, head coach Skip Holtz finds himself pleased with the culture he’s seeing in his Bulldogs.
