No. 9 LSU roars past Grambling State in baseball blowout

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/04/2019 - 9:43am
Leader Sports Service

BATON ROUGE — The Grambling State University baseball team surrendered seven runs on four hits and committed one of its three errors in the third inning as ninth-ranked LSU picked up a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Grambling State (12-16) fell behind 1-0 in the first and gave seven runs in the third as LSU (20-9) cruised to the midweek victory.

LSU opened the scoring with an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 1-0 lead.

Errors continue to haunt Grambling State as seven runs came across in the third inning as LSU stretched the lead to 8-0.

