  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech, GSU softball teams to square off today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 8:17am
in
T. Scott Boatright
040319 Techsters Simon C.jpg
Louisiana Tech shortstop Bayli Simon (tagging out baserunner) will lead the Lady Techsters into Wednesday’s midweek matchup at Grambling State at 3 p.m. today.

GRAMBLING — The Louisiana Tech softball team is looking to extend a four-game win streak but will have to try to do so against a Grambling State team coming off its first conference series win since 2015.

Tech and Grambling will do battle at 3 p.m. today at the GSU Softball Field.

The Lady Techsters are coming off a three-game Conference USA road sweep last weekend at Texas-San Antonio and have scored in double digits their last four games. The Lady Techsters lead C-USA with a team .313 batting average while also topping all league teams with an average of 6.45 runs per contest.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share