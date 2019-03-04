› Home ›
Tech, GSU softball teams to square off today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 8:17am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — The Louisiana Tech softball team is looking to extend a four-game win streak but will have to try to do so against a Grambling State team coming off its first conference series win since 2015.
Tech and Grambling will do battle at 3 p.m. today at the GSU Softball Field.
The Lady Techsters are coming off a three-game Conference USA road sweep last weekend at Texas-San Antonio and have scored in double digits their last four games. The Lady Techsters lead C-USA with a team .313 batting average while also topping all league teams with an average of 6.45 runs per contest.
