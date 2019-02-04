› Home ›
Bulldogs break out brooms
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 8:32am
Louisiana Tech sweeps three-game C-USA series over UAB Blazers
T. Scott Boatright
The Louisiana Tech baseball team has picked up the pace over the past couple of weeks, earning its second straight Conference USA series win of the season over the weekend by taking two of three games from Alabama-Birmingham.
Tech clinched the series sweep with a 5-2 victory over the Blazers on Sunday on J.C. Love Field and Pat Patterson Park.
The Bulldogs opened the series with a 3-2 win on Friday before edging the Blazers 7-6 on Saturday.
