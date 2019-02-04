› Home ›
Tech softball takes 3 over Texas-San Antonio
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 8:26am
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Louisiana Tech belted four more home runs, including three in the first inning, and the Lady Techsters run-ruled Texas-San Antonio 11-2 in six innings Sunday afternoon at Roadrunner Field to complete a three-game Conference USA sweep.
Tech (26-9, 7-2 C-USA) outscored UTSA (16-18, 6-6 C-USA) 37-10 in the three games and has now scored in double figures in four straight games. The Lady Techsters outscored UTSA 37-10 in the series, breaking the program mark for the most runs scored in a three-game series (surpassing the 33 runs scored in a sweep at Charlotte in 2018).
