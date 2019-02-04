› Home ›
G-Men drop 2 of 3 games at Abilene Christian
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 7:49am
in
Leader Sports Service
ABILENE, Texas — Isaiah Torres led the Grambling State baseball team with three hits as the Tigers pounded out 14 hits and held off a late ninth-inning rally with an 8-7 victory over Abilene Christian on Sunday afternoon at Crutcher Scott Field.
Grambling State (12-15) scored eight runs in the first five innings, highlighted by a four-run fifth. Abilene Christian (12-14) nearly climbed all the way back, scoring four runs in the final three innings and had the tying run at second with two outs before reliever Ryan Evans recorded the final out with a strikeout.
