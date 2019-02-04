› Home ›
GSU wins first SWAC softball series since 2015
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 7:49am
in
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — The Grambling State softball team split Saturday’s doubleheader to rival Southern, losing 11-4 before taking the rubber game, 5-2, to earn its first Southwestern Athletic Conference series win since 2015.
Grambling State (14-14 overall, 2-7 SWAC) won Friday’s contest, 3-1.
The last time Grambling State had previously won a SWAC series was in 2015 when the Lady Tigers swept Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
In Saturday’s Game 3, Grambling State and Southern plated one run each in the third inning, but the Lady Tigers grabbed the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fifth.
