Tech to face UTSA in C-USA softball series

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 5:21pm
Leader Sports Service
sports3.jpg
Leader file photo - The Louisiana Tech softball team will play in a three game Conference USA softball series beginning Saturday at the University of Texas San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Louisiana Tech returns to Conference USA action this weekend when the Lady Techsters face Texas-San Antonio in a three-game series at Roadrunner Field.

Tech (23-9, 4-2 C-USA) is coming off a 10-5 win over ULM in midweek action Wednesday while UTSA (16-15, 6-3 C-USA) split a doubleheader against BYU on

