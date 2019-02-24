› Home ›
Tech to face UTSA in C-USA softball series
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 5:21pm
Leader Sports Service
SAN ANTONIO — Louisiana Tech returns to Conference USA action this weekend when the Lady Techsters face Texas-San Antonio in a three-game series at Roadrunner Field.
Tech (23-9, 4-2 C-USA) is coming off a 10-5 win over ULM in midweek action Wednesday while UTSA (16-15, 6-3 C-USA) split a doubleheader against BYU on
