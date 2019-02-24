  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling DB McWilliams among NCAA Connection Group

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 5:19pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports4.jpg
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau - Joseph McWillams (above) led Grambling State with four interceptions during the 2018 football season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Grambling State University red-shirt junior defensive back Joseph McWilliams was among 52 current players who took part in a recently formed NCAA Division I Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group.

The group consists of 52 current players, including representatives from every conference and independent schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision. Jennifer Williams, the director of athletics at Alabama State, will be the Division I Football Oversight Committee’s primary liaison to the student-athlete connection group.

