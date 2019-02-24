› Home ›
Engineering a win over injury
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 5:15pm
in
Tech’s Mallard overcomes adversity to becoming Bulldogs’ hottest batter
T. Scott Boatright
While he walked a long road to get to Louisiana Tech, Diamond ’Dogs catcher Mason Mallard now feels right at home in Ruston.
Mallard, who led the Tech baseball team with a .370 batting average heading into Friday night’s series opener against Alabama-Birmingham, began his collegiate athletics playing catcher and outfielder for the Southern Arkansas Muleriders, playing in 17 games as a freshman.
The native of Whitehouse, Texas, made a move closer to home by transferring to play baseball at Tyler Junior College.
