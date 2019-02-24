  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Engineering a win over injury

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 5:15pm
in
Tech’s Mallard overcomes adversity to becoming Bulldogs’ hottest batter
T. Scott Boatright
sports1.jpg
Leader file photo - t Senior outfielder Mason Mallard (right) has battled back from Tommy John surgery to produce winning efforts on the baseball field and in the classroom.

While he walked a long road to get to Louisiana Tech, Diamond ’Dogs catcher Mason Mallard now feels right at home in Ruston.

Mallard, who led the Tech baseball team with a .370 batting average heading into Friday night’s series opener against Alabama-Birmingham, began his collegiate athletics playing catcher and outfielder for the Southern Arkansas Muleriders, playing in 17 games as a freshman.

The native of Whitehouse, Texas, made a move closer to home by transferring to play baseball at Tyler Junior College.

