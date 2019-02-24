› Home ›
O.K.’s Corral
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 5:14pm
Mantle, Mays were HR Derby personified
O. K. Davis
You get a variety of sports nuggets in this Sunday morning column, some outside the realm of athletics:
“The Mick” and “The Say Hey Kid.”
Just typing those two names gets my love of baseball blossoming even more.
I know, I know. Those well-known names of yesteryear lack the showmanship of a modern day Home Run Derby champ.
The Mick or Willie Mays covered with red, white and blue etchings and dancing at home plate. I don’t think so.
But the times change and back then it was a much simpler time.
