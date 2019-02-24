› Home ›
Parents appear in court in college admissions cheating scam
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 5:06pm
in
BOSTON (AP) — A procession of wealthy parents, from a Napa Valley vineyard owner to a Hot Pockets heiress, are appearing in court Friday to hear charges that they paid bribes to get their children into top colleges.
The 15 parents, including CEOs, investment executives, real estate developers and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, are slated to appear in Boston federal court on charges related to the nationwide college admissions cheating scheme dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.
Former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz was the first to appear before Magistrate Judge Page Kelley.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos