Close advisers try to steer Trump away from issuing pardons
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:55am
NEW YORK (AP) — The end of the special counsel’s investigation sparked fresh speculation that President Donald Trump might pardon some of those charged in the probe. It’s also spawned a don’t-go-there chorus from some of Trump’s closest advisers and GOP allies.
They’re warning that pardons could ignite a political firestorm that overshadows what Trump sees as a moment of triumph.
