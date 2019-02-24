  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Close advisers try to steer Trump away from issuing pardons

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:55am
in

NEW YORK (AP) — The end of the special counsel’s investigation sparked fresh speculation that President Donald Trump might pardon some of those charged in the probe. It’s also spawned a don’t-go-there chorus from some of Trump’s closest advisers and GOP allies.

They’re warning that pardons could ignite a political firestorm that overshadows what Trump sees as a moment of triumph.

